3 Minors Washed Away While Playing Near Canal In Cuttack

Cuttack: Three student have been washed away while bathing in a canal near Jagatpur area of Cuttack today.

According to reports, they had gone to bathe in the canal but the current was so strong that they were dragged in.

Two of them have been rescued by the villagers but, one of them still remains missing.

The fire personnel and ODRAF team have been deployed, search operations are underway.

The recued students has been identified as Pranab Choudhry. He is a student of standard 6 and studies in Kalinga Public School situated at Choudwar.

Another one of them has been has been identified as Shakti Rout, he is a student of Sawaswati Vidya Mandir in Nimpur.

One more student identified as Swarup Jena was studying in Bharatiya Vidya Niketan at Jagatpur in standard 6.

According to report they were playing in front of Aditya Hotel and slipped into the canal and were washed away by the strong current.