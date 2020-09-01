Koraput: In an unfortunate incident, three minors drowned into a pond at Deoganj village under Lamtaput block of Koraput district.

The deceased were eight and nine year old respectively.

The incident took place yesterday evening when the three kids had gone topluck guava . When the three kids who did not return home since yesterday, family members grew suspicious forcing them to launch a search and had registered a complaint at the Nandapur police station.

Sources said, this morning the family members of the deceased spotted their shoes floating in the pond. Later, with the help of the fire personnel they recovered the bodies from the pond.