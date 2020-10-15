food poisoning in odisha
Food poisoning in Odisha's Malkangiri

3 Minors Dead, 2 Critical Due To Food Poisoning In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate incident a family of Malkangiri has lost three minor children. The reason behind the death is said to be food poisoning.

According to reports, the family had consumed food and felt unwell. They had been rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). While 3 have reportedly succumbed two are battling for their lives at the hospital.

Among the dead are 2 girls identified as Sukanti Madhi, Anjali Madhi and a boy identified as Sita Ram Madhi. All of them were around 8 years to 12 years.

The doctors have informed that the incident took place soon after the family consumed food in the afternoon and felt unwell, showed signs of food poisoning.

It is noteworthy that the mother of the kids and another girl aged around 10 years is said to be critical and battling with life.

A team of doctors has reached the village and enquiring into the matter.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the village after this incident.

 

 

