3 minor boys killed in lightning strike in Odisha

Baripada: In an unfortunate incident, as many as three minor boys were reportedly killed in lightning strike in Baghuasala village under Chandua Police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

According to sources, three minor boys had gone to graze goats. They took shelter under a tree following a heavy rain in the area. Unfortunately, lightning hit the tree due to which the boys died on the post.

A total of 18 goats were also killed in the lightning strike.

Chandua Police soon rushed to the spot and said to have started an investigation into the matter.

A pall of gloom descended on Baghuasala village following the unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of 3 minor boys and 18 goats.