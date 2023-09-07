3 migrant workers from Odisha’s Malkangiri killed in Hyderabad

Malkangiri: In a saddening incident, at least three migrant labourers from Odisha’s Malkangiri district were killed today in Hyderabad.

Sanya Challan, Soma Badnaik, and Golguda Sanya Badnaik of Bonda Ghati in Malkangiri district were killed while three were critically injured after centering of the roof of an under-construction multi-storey building collapsed at Addagutta under the limits of KPHB Police Station.

The workers fell from the sixth floor following which two of them died on the spot while the third person died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The injured workers were admitted at the hospital for treatment. However, their condition is stated to be critical.

Sources said that the deceased youths along with others of the locality had gone to Hyderabad two months back in search of work.

Meanwhile, family members of Sanya Challan, Soma Badnaik, and Golguda Sanya Badnaik apart from reporting the matter to the Mudulipada police, have sought the help of the local administration to get the bodies to the village from Hyderabad.