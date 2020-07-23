Berhampur: In a Shocking incident three members of family succumbed to Covid-19 in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in Digapahandi town of Ganjam district in the state.

According to reports, a family of four is left behind with just one survivor which is truly tragic. Jitendra Patra along with his father E.Krushna Patra, mother Janaki Patra and wife were infected with Covid-19. All four members of the family were admitted in the Covid hospital for treatment.

However, utter bad luck struck the family when one member after another passed away due to the deadly virus.

While Janaki was the first member of the family who succumbed to killer virus, Krushna was the next victim. Krushna passed away after four days after Janaki’s demise. Jitendra who was in a critical condition passed away late night on Monday in the same Covid hospital.

Jitendra’s wife has however recovered from the disease and tested negative for Covid-19. She has returned home and is under quarantine. She has alleged negligence by the hospital authorities in the treatment of her deceased family members.

Jitendra was running an electronics store at the bus stand in Digapahandi. He was the only son of his parents and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.