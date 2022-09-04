3 Members Of A Family Dead After Eating Poisonous Food In Cuttack

Cuttack: Three people of a family have died after consuming poisonous food in Abhimanpur area which comes under the Maniabandha police station here. Another member of the family, Gobinda Patra, is critical and is undergoing treatment.

As per reports, the deceased person and Gobinda Patra are of one family. The other three are his wife Runu Patra, and his son and daughter. They were residents of Jaripatna. The family of four ate some ‘Chaat’, which is a common street food, on the evening of September 3, 2022.

Soon after eating chaat, all four of them felt sick. Their condition worsened so, they were rushed to the hospital.

They were initially admitted in Maniabandh Hospital. After their condition worsened even further they were shifted to Hospital in Cuttack.

Unfortunately, their son died while undergoing treatment on the same night they were admitted to the hospital. Soon after, their daughter also lost her life.

The mother of the two children, Runu Patra also lost the fight against death later during the night and passed away while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the last surviving member of the family, Gobinda Patra is getting treated in the same hospital and being observed by the doctors.

Further reports are awaited.