Bargarh: In a shocking incident, three persons of a family allegedly committed suicide after consuming some poisonous substance over family fued in Beniachal village under Bijepur police limits in Bargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Ratha Mahananda, his wife Kumudini Mahananda and 12-year old Daughter Kabita Mahananda, a native of Beniachal village.

According to reports, the three consumed poison due to family fued.

On being informed, the cops reached the spot and immediately rushed three of them to the hospital where 12-yr old daughter succumb while undergoing treatment at Bijepur hospital.

Later, after Ratha and Kumudini health deteriorated they were shifted to Bargarh govt hospital and Burla where they were declared brought dead by the doctors.

The Bijepur police have registered a case and have started probe into the matter.