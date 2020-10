Kantabanji: Three looters have been arrested by Kantabanji police in Balangir district yesterday, they have busted a gang of thieves who used to steal bikes.

A total of seven motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shiba Pradhan of Ramud village, Prabhat Behera and Hiralal Putel of Kukudahad area.

Six bikes were from Balangir district, while one was registered in Chhattisgarh.