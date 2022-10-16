3 leopard skins seized in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, 3 held

Jharsuguda: As many as three numbers of leopard skins were seized in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Sunday following a joint raid.

The raid was conducted at village Palsamal, Tampargarh under Jujumura police limits in Sambalpur district regarding dealing/ possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals. As many as three wildlife criminal were arrested in this connection.

The three accused persons have been identified as Sumit Kumar Patel, son of Navin Kumar Patel of village: Jogidihi, PO: Malidihi, PS: Kolabira, Dist: Jharsuguda, Krupa Sahoo son of Narayan Sahoo of Sudpada of Balangir town under Bolangir Town Police Station limits in Balangir district and Aditya Patra, son of Chintamani Patra of Palsamal village under Tampargarh area in Jujumura Police station limits in Sambalpur district.

As per reports, after getting information from a reliable source, a team of STF conducted raid with the help of Jharsuguda and Sambalpur district Police on 14/15.10.2022 at Malidhi Chhaka in between Jharsuguda – Kuchinda road of Kolabira Police Station under Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

During search (03) Three numbers of Leopard Skin and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such Leopard Skins, for which they have been arrested and is being forwarded to the court of SDJM, Jharsuguda.

In this connection STF PS Case No.22 dated 15.10.2022 U/s 379/411/413/120(B) IPC & Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972was registered. Further investigation of the matter is underway.