3 leopard skins recovered, 1 arrested in Rayagada of Odisha

The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the absconding wildlife criminal in Rayagada district of Odisha, seized 3 leopard skins.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Rayagada: On the basis of intelligence input, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended the absconding wildlife criminal in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Naik (29) the son of Gopal Chandra Naik of
Medri Sahi, Uditpurkhurigam, Kashipur in Rayagada district of Odisha

He was wanted in STF PS case No. 12 of Dt.24.05.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec. 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

In this case, three Leopard Skins and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of accused person Dambrudhar Majhi and Damburu, S/o. Hati Majhi of Naktiguda, Hundibora (Hundibar) PS. Tikiri Dist. Rayagada.

The above apprehended accused was the main accused, who had procured the Leopard Skins along with accused Dambrudhar Majhi and during raid he was absconded from the spot.

The accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Rayagada today 10.06.2023. Investigation is underway in this matter.

