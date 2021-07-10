3 Leopard skin, 1 Tiger skin seized in Odisha, 4 arrested

Kalahandi: The wildlife crime control bureau (WCCB) team seized four tiger skin from a southern forest division of Sagada area in Kalahandi district on Saturday and arrested four persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off the wildlife crime team conducted a raid at southern forest division of  Sagada area and seized 3 leopard skins and one bengal tiger skin from their possession and apprehended them.

The team was led by Crime board chief Bipin Choudhury along with Gariabandh, Nuapada and Kalahandi forest officials. The wildlife criminal racket is active in Odisha, Chattisgarh and West-Bengal.

