Bhubaneswar: Miscreants looted Rs 3 lakh at gunpoint on Bhubaneswar-Berhampur National Highway (NH) 16. The incident took place near Katarapalli Square under Chandpur police limits in Odisha on Tuesday.

As per reports, Santosh Parida, an employee of a fish godown was robbed off by the two armed miscreants.

Parida had returned to the fish godown from Kolkata after selling a truck load of fish as a part of his daily routine. The fish truck was parked near Bada Pokharia petrol pump. Santosh was returning back to Tangi on his bike carrying Rs 3 lakh cash along with him.

The robbers came on a pulsar bike and tried to stop Sanjay mid-way pointing a gun towards him. He stopped his bike in a state of panic and handed over the bag with the huge amount of cash to the miscreants.

Later, Sanjay lodged an FIR with Chandpur police station, the police team have initiated a probe.