Rs. 3 lakh given to next of kin in Keonjhar accident by CM Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the loss of lives in the tragic Keonjhar accident. He granted Rs. 3 lakh to the next of kin.

The Chief Minister of Odisha has also ordered to provide free medical treatment to all the injured persons. Patnaik conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

At least five people were killed and nine injured after a truck ran over a wedding procession on the wee hours of Wednesday in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

The mishap took place at Sathighar Sahi near National Highway 20 passing through Keonjhar. The injured have been admitted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital.

According to reports, the groom and baraatis were taking out a procession while dancing to DJ music when a truck rammed into the procession between 1 am and 1.30 am just a few metres away from the bride’s house.

While five people died on the spot, nine others were critically injured. The deceased include the nephew of the groom, another person from their side and three from Sathighara sahi. Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

As per sources, the marriage was between the daughter of Kartik Patra, a native of Sathighar Sahi and Hemanta Patra, who is the son of Hadibandhu Patra of Manpur village under Harichandanpur block.

Following the mishap, tension has erupted on the spot. The locals have demanded that a overbridge should be built in the place as many accidents are taking place in that spot.