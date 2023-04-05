3 labourers from Odisha walk from Bengaluru to Kalahandi!

Koraput: In a shocking tale of misery, three labourers have walked all the way from Bengaluru in Karnataka to Kalahandi in Odisha.

Three labourers from Tingapatna village under Jayapatna block of Kalahandi district, had gone to Bengaluru in search of work. They have recently returned home by walking all the way from Bengaluru after allegedly being subjected to torture.

The labourers alleged that whenever they asked for wages they were beaten up and were starved by the company owner. The labourers were so poor that they were unable to bear their transport expenses.

The three were forced to walk for more than 1000 km to get back home. According to reports, the three labourers walked and covered the distance in eight days to reach their village.

The labourers walked from Bengaluru and reached Pottangi where the President of the Drivers Union helped them by providing them financial aid and giving them a vehicle to reach Nayagarh district of Odisha.