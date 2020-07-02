3 Killed, More Than 8 Injured As Tractor Falls Into Pond In Odisha’s Sundergarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sundergarh: Three persons were killed and more than eight were seriously injured when the tractor on which they were travelling turned turtle and fell into the pond at Kelo village under Gurundia block under Jarada Panchayat under Gurundia police limits in Sundergarh district today.

The deceased have been identified as Sulochana Bhukta, Tapaswini Pujari and Beda Bhag.

15 passengers were on board the ill-fated tractor. It was travelling to Jarada Panchayat from Jail village to receive PDS rice, when the driver lost control and fell into the pond.

After the fire officials were informed about the incident, they reached the spot and started rescue operations. The police recovered the dead-bodies for post-mortem.The injured were rushed to Primary Health Centre in Gurundia for treatment.

