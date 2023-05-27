3 killed in three separate incidents of elephant attack in Odisha

Balasore/Nayagarh/Khurda: At least three persons including a minor girl were killed in two separate incidents of elephant attack in Odisha’s Balasore, Nayagarh and Khurda districts.

In the first incident, an 8-year-old girl died after an elephant entered the house and trampled her to death at Saralia Chitrasul village in Singakhunta area of Balasore district last night.

The incident occurred while the minor was asleep along with her family members. She was rushed to the Soro hospital in a critical condition. Unfortunately, doctors declared her brought dead.

Likewise, a man died after a jumbo attacked him on Kamagura-Mayurjhalia road in Ranpur area in Nayagarh district.

Similarly, one Satya Behara of Natima village in Khurda district died when he was attacked by a pachyderm while he was going to Kamaguru village in a bicycle. He was a labourer and was going for daily work along with two others this morning. While two others managed to escape, Behara was attacked by the elephant and subsequently died on the spot.