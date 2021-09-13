3 killed in Tanker-Ambulance collision in Odisha’s Rayagada dist

By WCE 5
Tanker-Ambulance collision in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, as many as three persons were killed while another sustained critical injury in a road accident in Rayagada district of Odisha on Monday. While two persons were killed on the spot another died in the hospital during treatment.

The deceased persons have been identified as Bhakti Hans, Ajay Kusulia and Sushanta Kumar Bisoyi. The injured persons are Jitendra Bhoi and Laxman Karma, Police informed.

As per reports, a patient named Honny Hans died in the Christian Hospital of Bisamkatak. When the Ambulance was on its return journey along with the deceased, it met an accident near Manjurukupa under Ambadala Police limits in the district. The Ambulance hit a tanker that was on its way from Tikiri from Jharsuguda.

Following the accident, while Bhakti Hans, driver of the Ambulance Abhay Kusulia died on the spot, Sushanta Bisoyi was shifted to the Muniguda hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injury.

