3 killed in road accident in Keonjhar of Odisha

Anandapur: In a tragic road accident in Keonjhar district of Odisha, a truck hit a bike with three riders on Friday in the late afternoon hours, said reports. All the three persons died.

It is worth mentioning that among the deceased there was one woman and two men. The incident took place near the Barigaon village on National Highway No.20.

All those who have died in the accident have been identified to be residents of Baragadia area of Jajapur district in Odisha.

The local police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The bodies have been seized and sent for postmortem. Detailed reports are awaited in this matter. A search has been launched for the truck that was involved in the accident.

