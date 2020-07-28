Lightning
Representational image courtesy: WUSF News

3 killed in lightning strike in Odisha’s Balangir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bolangir: As many as three women have been killed, 3 injured and ten escaped unhurt in Badatelenpali village of Sadar block here today.

According to sources, around 20 people were working in a field in the afternoon, when a lightning strike killed one woman on the spot and leaving two seriously injured.

The other two who sustained grevious injuries were rushed to Bhima Bhoi Hospital in Bolangir where the doctor declared them brought dead.

The family members of the deceased have demanded financial assistance.

The Police have reached the spot and further investigation is underway.

 

