Keonjhar: At least three persons were killed in a horrifying road accident near Rutishila of Pandapada police station here on late Friday night.

As per sources, one Sudam Singh of Rutishila village, who was riding a bike with his nephew, collided head-on with another bike coming from the opposite direction.

Following the accident, two persons died on the spot and another passed away while undergoing treatment in hospital. Another person is currently in a critical condition due to fatal injuries.