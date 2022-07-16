3 killed as wild bear attacks in Nuapada, 2 critical

Nuapada: As many as three people have lost their lives after being attacked by a wild bear in the Ghatipada Reserve Forest in Nuapada district of Odisha while two have been critically injured.

Reportedly, the three deceased people have been identified as Ratan Majhi, Nakul Majhi, and Rabi Rana of Samarsing village under Lakhna police limits who were killed in the bear attack.

On getting the information, officials of the Nuapada Forest Department along with local firefighters arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

The two other critically injured people, identified as Parmeshwar Majhi and Kuna Majhi, were rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in Nuapada.