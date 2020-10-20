Accident
3 killed as truck mows down scooter in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

By KalingaTV Bureau

Baripada: In a tragic incident, three persons have lost their lives after a speeding truck mowed down a scooter on National Highway-49 near  Phulaguntha Chhak in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the trio was travelling in a scooter on the NH this afternoon when the speeding truck mowed down the two-wheeler. All the three persons got trapped under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

Soon after the incident, the locals rescued the victims and took them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them “brought dead”.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

