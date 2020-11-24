road accident odisha
Representational Image

3 Killed As Truck Crushes Them In Odisha’s Nayagarh

By WCE 2

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, three people including one minor have allegedly been killed in an accident as a truck hit them near Sarankul area of Nayagarh in the evening on Tuesday.

According to reports several others have been critically injured in the accident and the death toll is expected to rise further.

The truck allegedly had a break failure and lost control and crushed them to death.

Locals have staged a road blockade.

Further details awaited.

