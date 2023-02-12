3 killed, another injured as bike falls in canal in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj dist

Karanjia: As many as three youths were killed while another sustained critical injury as their bike fell in the canal on Sunday. The incident took place in the Deo canal near Hatibari village under Karanjia Police limits in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha today.

As per reports, the four were returning their village after witnessing Sports activities in Hatibari. The rider somehow lost balance over the handle and the bike fell in the Deo canal.

Soon, the locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the four. However, though they could rescue one of them the remaining three youths had died. Their bodies were fished out. After getting information fire fighters from Karanjia reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation.