Bargarh: In a tragic incident, three people were killed and four others were critically injured after a SUV collided head on with a truck near Katapati in Bargarh district.

According to reports, all the people in the SUV bearing registration No. OR-17 F-8080 were members of a barat and were enroute to Raigada district in Chhattisgarh.

Due to the collision, three people died on the spot, while four others were critically injured.

It is noteworthy that two of them have been admitted to Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition and two others have been admitted to VIMSAR, Burla.