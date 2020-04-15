3 killed, 2 critical in separate road accidents in Odisha’s Sundergarh

By KalingaTV Bureau
Sundergarh: Three persons were killed and two persons received critical injury in Banai area of Sundergarh district in Odisha on Wednesday in separate road mishaps. The injured persons have been shifted to IGH in Rourkela.

In the first incident, a biker met an accident after his vehicle hit the pillar on the roadside. He had visited the area to buy fuel. The accident took place at Kundeidiha area under Gurundia police limits.

Due to the accident one Kartika Odha died on the spot while two pillion riders Gobinda Naik and Punei Oram received critical injury.

In the other incident, a bike met with an accident after getting hit with the pillar in the road side in Naga Dihi area under Tikayatpali police limits. Two people were killed in this mishap. They have been identified as Guru Kishan and Punia Kishan.

Police have seized the dead bodies and sent for autopsy.

Separate cases have been launched and investigation is going on for both the cases.

