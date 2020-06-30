3 killed 2 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Subarnapur

3 killed, 2 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Subarnapur

By KalingaTV Bureau

Tarbha: Three persons killed while two others sustained critical injury in a road accident in Subarnapur district of Odisha today. The road mishap took place on the Subarnapur-Balangir National Highway.

As per reports, 3 persons killed while 2 got seriously injured in a mishap of Swift car and Bolero head on collision. The accident took place at the Tareikela turning.

Identification of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

After getting a tip off Police rushed to the spot and seized the dead bodies and sent the injured persons to the hospital. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Tarbha.

A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha likely to receive widespread rainfall in next 5 days; Yellow warning issued

Nation

TikTok’s Indian alternative Chingari App founder Biswatma Nayak hails from…

State

ONGC recruitment to begin from July 3, apply soon for various posts

State

Schools, Colleges to remain closed till August 31, announced Odisha Chief Secretary

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.