3 killed, 2 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Subarnapur

Tarbha: Three persons killed while two others sustained critical injury in a road accident in Subarnapur district of Odisha today. The road mishap took place on the Subarnapur-Balangir National Highway.

As per reports, 3 persons killed while 2 got seriously injured in a mishap of Swift car and Bolero head on collision. The accident took place at the Tareikela turning.

Identification of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

After getting a tip off Police rushed to the spot and seized the dead bodies and sent the injured persons to the hospital. The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital in Tarbha.

A case has been lodged in this connection and investigation is underway.