3 killed, 2 critical as 2 bikes collide head-on in Odisha’s Keonjhar dist

Keonjhar: in a tragic incident, as many as three persons were killed while two others sustained critical injury after two bikes collided front to front in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place in the Godabhanga Ghati in Anandapur area of the district. While today Raja Sankranti is being celebrated in Odisha this accident has taken place.

The diseased persons have been identified as Gajendra Nayak of Pandua village under Anandapur Police limits, Subha Naik and Raja Naik of Salachuan village under Mahuldiha Police limits. The injured persons are Dharmesh Naik and Ajay Naik.

As per reports, four persons were travelling in a bike while another man was coming from the other side in another bike. The two speeding bikes collided with each other head-on while the youths were riding through the Godabhanga ghati today evening. As a result of the road mishap, three youths were killed on the spot.

Soon, the locals got assembled and sent the two critically injured persons to Keonjhar hospital. However, as their health condition deteriorated, they were later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

After getting information Police rushed to the spot while a number of people crowded the place. Police seized the bodies and sent for autopsy. Further investigation of the case is underway.