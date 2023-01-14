3 killed, 10 injured in road accidents in Odisha

Cuttack: At least three persons were killed and 10 others were injured in road accidents in Odisha today. The road accidents took place in Balangir and Jajpur districts of the State.

In the first incident, two persons were killed on the spot after a speeding car hit a truck from behind near the Gopalpur Street on NH 16 under Kuakhia police station limits in Jajpur district. Five people also sustained critical injuries after the accident.

The road accident took place when the injured and deceased persons, who are said to be from the Ersma block in Jagatsinghpur district, were travelling by car for the darshan of Goddess Tarini in Keonjhar this morning.

Later, Kuakhia police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

In the second such case, one person died while five others sustained injuries after the pick up van on which they were travelling turned turtle near Budhipadar village of Balangir district. Currently, the injured persons have been admitted at the local community health centre for treatment.