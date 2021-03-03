Sambalpur: Three people were killed in a road accident near Bareipalli intersection in the city late last night. The accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. The identities of the young men are yet to be known.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that all the deceased people were all from Hirakud area. The tragic road accident took place in Bareipalli area of ​​Aithapali police station in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

All of them were traveling on bikes from Sambalpur to Burla late at night. Two bikes lost their balance and fell to the ground. A freight truck coming from behind crushed the biker while attempting to overtake him.

Some locals reported the crash to the police. All those injured were rushed to Burla Hospital by ambulance. However, the doctor pronounced the three dead on arrival.

One of them is in critical condition and is still being treated at Burla Medical Center.