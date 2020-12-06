Puri: At least three women were injured in wild boar attack near Bharat Sebashram Chhaka in Puri today at the wee hours.

Sources said, the trio had gone to clean the streets when the wild boar attacked them at Bharat Sevashram Chhak near Swargadwar here around 3.00 AM.

The injured have been identified as Rohini Nayak and Pramila Nayak, cleaning staff of Puri Municipal Corporation.

Later, the wild animal has also attacked an old man of Nolia Sahi, Puri.

The locals admitted the injured to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The locals were in panic state over the presence of the boar.