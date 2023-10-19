3 injured after gas cylinder blasts in Odisha’s Balasore district

Balasore: Three members of a family were critically injured after the cooking gas cylinder exploded in their house in Nilgiri area of Odisha’s Balasore district.

The three injured members include a couple and their son. However, the identities of the injured are yet to be established.

According to sources, the woman was cooking, when the LPG gas caught fire and exploded. Three of them present in the house were critically injured in the incident. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. Later, they were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

On being informed, the fire service personnel reached the spot and doused the flames down. Further detailed reports are awaited.

