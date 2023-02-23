3 including retired BMC employee arrested in land fraud case in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as three persons including a retired employee of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) were arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Odisha Police in a land fraud case on Thursday.

Acting on the written complaint filed by Lipika Das, who is the bonafide owner of the land which was fraudulently sold to someone, the EOW started an investigation and arrested the three accused persons whom it identified them as Haladhar Dash (a retired employee of BMC), Mamata Parida and Subadha Kumar Parida.

Sources at the EOW said that Mamata managed to sell away a plot measuring 2,000 sq. ft. in Malipada Mouza, Khordha to Haladhar by impersonating as Lipika before the sub-registrar, Khandagiri. To win the trust of the buyer, Mamata used a fake Aadhaar card putting the Aadhaar number of the actual owner Lipika, and by affixing her own photograph in the sale deed.

Further investigation into the matter to ascertain others’ involvement in the land fraud case is underway.