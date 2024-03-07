3 including kid hurt as man spits petrol on fire during procession in Ganjam

Kabisuryanagar: In an unusual incident, at least three people including a kid sustained burn injury in Ganjam district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Magurpunja village under Balichhai Police Out Post limits and Kabisuryanagar Police limits.

As per reports, a marriage procession was going on in the night of Monday when a man spitted petrol on a fire torch. Accordingly, the burning petrol fell on the tree persons for which they sustained burn injury. The video of the incident has gone viral.

Spitting of petrol to a fire torch is a daredevil show exhibited during special social occasions. Mainly we witness people showcasing this fire stunt during processions in Odisha. However, to perform this stunt, proper precaution should be taken, which was lacking in this marriage.

When someone is performing this stunt, the organisers of the occasion should make proper arrangement so that the fire stunt should not hurt others.