Bhubaneswar: As many as three people were killed after being struck by lightning in different places of Odisha on Wednesday.

According to reports, two women were killed in Karadapala village under Kamakhyanagar subdivision in Dhenkanal district. Lightning struck them when they had gone for rice milling.

Likewise, a man was killed at Kuanrdihi village in Mayurbhanj district. Some people had crowded at a place of worship when the lightning struck due to which the man was killed on the spot.