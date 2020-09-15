3 In Cuttack Among 8 New COVID Deaths In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 645 on Tuesday with eight more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Three deaths were reported from Cuttack district and one each from Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada,  Sambalpur and Subarnapur district.

The details of the deceased are: 

1.A 65-year old female of Boudh district.

2.A 50-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & morbid obesity.

Related News

Odia Girl Mona Minakshi Manjari Selected To Pursue Research…

Another Odisha MLA Tests COVID Positive

Private Hospitals In 5 Odisha Cities Asked To Reserve 80%…

Cuttack city reports 208 new Covid-19 positives, Tally…

3.A 52-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 45-year old male of Cuttack district.

5.A 55-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6.A 50-year old male of Rayagada district.

7.A 51-year old male of Sambalpur district.

8.A 70-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

 

You might also like
State

3645 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 1,58,650

State

Weather Alert ! Thunderstorm, Rainfall To Lash 5 Districts In Odisha

State

Hurry up! Online application of Railway job for 10th class students ending today

State

Veggie prices soar in Twin City Of Odisha  

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7