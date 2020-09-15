3 In Cuttack Among 8 New COVID Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 645 on Tuesday with eight more succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Three deaths were reported from Cuttack district and one each from Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Subarnapur district.

The details of the deceased are:

1.A 65-year old female of Boudh district.

2.A 50-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes & morbid obesity.

3.A 52-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 45-year old male of Cuttack district.

5.A 55-year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6.A 50-year old male of Rayagada district.

7.A 51-year old male of Sambalpur district.

8.A 70-year old male of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.