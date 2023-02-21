3 held in Sambalpur while smuggling ganja to Delhi

Sambalpur: Three persons were arrested in Sambalpur by the Excise Police today while smuggling ganja to Delhi. The arrested persons have been identified as Dharmendra Shisodia and Sumit Kumar of Rajasthan and Neeraj Sing of Delhi.

According to sources, the accused persons were arrested at Sasan check gate while smuggling the contraband to Delhi from Umerkote of Nabarangpur. Cops also seized 80 Kg of cannabis and a car from their possession.

Sources said that the approximate value of the seized ganja with the vehicle is said to be over Rs 13 lakhs. The arrested persons were forwarded to the court after their medical examinations.

Likewise, an auto driver of Kansamari village in Ganjam and a woman, a native of Maharashtra, were arrested at Dengausta village of Ganjam district for transporting 136 kgs of ganja towards Berhampur.