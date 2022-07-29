3 held in Odisha’s Jajpur district for illegal mining of black stones

Jajpur: At least three persons were arrested for illegal mining of black stones in Jajpur district of Odisha on Friday.

They were allegedly involved in illegal mining of the stone from the mines in Bichhakhandi hill near Dharmasala tehsil of the district.

It has been learnt that mining mafias are illegally mining and transporting black stones for sale to different locations from the mines under Dharmasala Tehsil escaping from the eyes of the administration.

Following repeated complaints, the administration and police have conducted raids many times in the mines and seized vehicles and machines involved in this illegal activity.

However, the mafias involved in this illegal activity have managed to escape from the spot before the raids.

It is to be noted that, raids had been conducted last week by Dharmasala tehsil and district police squad in the mine at Bichhakhandi hill and seized vehicles and machines.

However, the mafias were successful in fleeing from the scene allegedly after getting pre-information about it.

Reportedly, Dharmasala Tahasildar had filed a written complaint in Jenapur Police station to take strict action against the black stone mafias.

On the basis of the complaint, Police swung into action and today arrested the three mafias and forwarded them to the Court. However, the main culprit is yet to be nabbed.

The other accused persons will be caught very soon, said IIC Umakant Nayak