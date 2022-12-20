3 held in Nayagarh boy kidnap case, kidnap for money suspected

Nayagarh: In a big success, Nayagarh Police on Tuesday arrested three persons in the Amrit Patra kidnap case. Police nabbed the three accused persons from Kural village in Nayagarh district of Odisha. Further investigation of the case is underway.

As per reports, the pickup van which had been used for the said kidnap has been traced out. It has been found in Khordha area. As money for the unpaid instalments of the vehicle could not be paid, the vehicle has been surrendered to the Finance company.

It is to be noted that Amrit Patra had gone to attend tuition on Thursday and when he was returning home, he had been reportedly kidnapped. Later, his bicycle had been found hid under the bushes. The boy belongs to the Subudhhi Sahi of Kurala under Odagan Police limits.

After three days the kid had been rescued from a house of another village.