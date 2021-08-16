3 hardcore Maoists surrender before DGP Odisha

Cuttack: At least 3 hardcore Maoists namely Lakma Madvi, Ganga Madkam and Suka Sodi surrender before DGP Odisha Abhay, said a release from the Odisha Police State Head Quarters. All these surrendered cadres belong to Kodanga-Mahanadi Sanjukta Area Committee operating under KKBN Division of Odisha State Committee of CPI – Maoist.

As per reports, three hardcore cadres of CPI (Maoist) namely Lakma Madvi alias Lakhan (ACM) of village Isurnag under Bijapur Police limits, Ganga Madkam alias Nitesh @ Sendra (ACM) of village Kamalpad, under Kistaram and Suka Sodi alias Nabin of village Dulad under Chintakupa Police station surrendered before DGP Odisha.

The group of these three cadres had been specifically deployed by the outfit to resurrect Mahanadi Area Committee to activate north Kandhamal and adjoining axis, which was moribund since 2018 in the aftermath of neutralization of Badal alias Shankar Majhi (DCM) & surrender of Kunu Dehury. They were also under intense pressure due to intensified Police action and intelligence-based operations. They have revealed that they preferred to surrender and join the mainstream in the light of the appeal of the Odisha Chief Minister to surrender and join the mainstream society and be a part of the developmental initiatives and the proactive Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy.

They were also disillusioned by the senior rung leaders of party, who used to coerce and harass lower rung cadres both mentally and physically. They further added that there was rapid development taking place and they were being coerced by the leadership to keep moving in the tedious and tough terrain of the forests, the release said.

The surrender of these three cadres of CPI (Maoist) will give a serious blow to the Maoist plan and designs in north Kandhamal and adjoining axis and their plan to revive the north Mahanadi corridor up to Saranda of Jharkhand State will fall flat.