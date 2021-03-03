Kuchinda: Three girl students were critically injured after they were attacked by honey bees on their way to the school in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The victims are two Class X students from Bauriguda village and another Class X student from Pandarikata village under Kuchinda block. All three are students of Paruabhadi High School.

As per reports, the honey bees attacked the three friends when they were on their way to school today morning. Hearing their screams, locals rescued them. They were rushed to Kuchinda community health centre in a 108 Ambulance.

After preliminary treatment, their condition is stable, sources said.