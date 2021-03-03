3 Girl Students injured In Honey Bee Attack In Sambalpur district

By KalingaTV Bureau
honey bee attack in sambalpur

Kuchinda: Three girl students were critically injured after they were attacked by honey bees on their way to the school in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The victims are two Class X students from Bauriguda village and another Class X student from Pandarikata village under Kuchinda block. All three are students of Paruabhadi High School.

As per reports, the honey bees attacked the three friends when they were on their way to school today morning. Hearing their screams, locals rescued them. They were rushed to Kuchinda community health centre in a 108 Ambulance.

After preliminary treatment, their condition is stable, sources said.

You might also like
State

Similipal Wildfire: Odisha CM Directs Officials To Take Precautionary Measures

State

Nayagarh minor girl Murder: Accused moves Orissa High Court

Sports

69th Senior National Volleyball Championship 2020-21

State

Mayurbhanj Admin Displaces 19 Families For Deo Irrigation Project

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.