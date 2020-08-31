3 get life term for killing couple over witchcraft suspicion in Odisha

Keonjhar: A court in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Monday convicted three persons and sentenced them to life imprisonment for killing a couple over witchcraft suspicion in 2014.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Keonjhar, Lok Nath Sahu convicted Basant Dehuri, Gautam Panthei and Mitu Mallick and awarded life term. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

However, the court acquitted nine other accused in this case, informed Keonjhar Additional Public Prosecutor Prafulla Kumar Patra.

According to the prosecution lawyers, the accused trio attacked Rajendra Dehari and his wife Jema mani Dehuri with sharp weapons and beheaded the couple at Saharpur village under Nayakote police limits in the district on the evening of October 9, 2014 on suspicion over practice of black magic.

The court today pronounced the verdict through video conferencing.