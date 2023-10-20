3 get life imprisonment after 27 years of Baramunda triple murder case

Bhubaneswar: Three persons were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the Bhubaneswar Additional District Judge (ADJ) Court-II on Friday for their involvement in sensational triple murder case that took place in Baramunda 27 years ago.

The court convicted Rudra, Jitu and Chitta in the triple murder case based on the statements of the witnesses and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Rudra, Jitu and Chitta had brutally murdered Biswajit Nayak, Dilip Ray and Sarada Rath on July 11, 1996 reportedly due to previous enmity.

While police had arrested the trio for their role in the sensational murder case, the fourth accused of the case had already died.