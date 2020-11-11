Nabrangpur: In a major crackdown, Nabrangpur police has seized moveable and immovable assets of three Ganja Mafias worth Rs 4.77 crore and traced cash transaction of around Rs 4.59 crore today.

The police arrested three persons in this connection,Prabhakar Mali, Anirudha Mali and Ramesh Mali of Panarguda village under Kosagumda police limits in the district.

These persons support the narcotics operation in Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

They are two cases registered under Section-20 (b) (ii) (C) of NDPS Act against the accused at Kosagumuda and Papadahandi police stations.

The property was seized by the police under U/S.68F(2) of NDPS Act of 1985 which includes four buildings, a 4.82 acre land, a bullet, a scooter, a car and two tractors. Besides, cash balance of 9.76 lakh has also been sealed

Tracing illegal financial transaction of Rs 4.59 crore, the police froze all 14 accounts. Further investigation is underway to trace the buyer of NDPS.