3 From Odisha Make It To The Indian Junior Hockey Team, CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy for the people of the entire Odisha that three girls have been included in the Indian Junior Hockey Team to play against Chile later this month.

The three girls who have been included in the national team are Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, and Jiwan Kishori Toppo.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated them on his Twitter handle.

Congratulate #Odisha‘s Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur and Jiwan Kishori Toppo on making it to the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for the 6-match tour to Chile. Best wishes to the team. #OdishaForSports https://t.co/rNgNBet8Mf — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 9, 2021

The Hockey India on Friday named the 24-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for the tour.

The team will take on the Junior Chile Team on January 17, 2021 and January 18, 2021. Thereafter, the Indian Junior Team will be up against the Senior Chile Team on January 20, 2021, January 21, 2021, January 23, 2021 and January 24, 2021.

Here is the players of Indian Junior Women’s Team: