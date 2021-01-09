3 From Odisha Make It To The Indian Junior Hockey Team, CM Naveen Patnaik Congratulates

3
3 From Odisha Make It To The Indian Junior Hockey Team

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great joy for the people of the entire Odisha that three girls have been included in the Indian Junior Hockey Team to play against Chile later this month.

The three girls who have been included in the national team are Mariana Kujur, Ajmina Kujur, and Jiwan Kishori Toppo.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today congratulated them on his Twitter handle.

The Hockey India on Friday named the 24-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for the tour.

The team will take on the Junior Chile Team on January 17, 2021 and January 18, 2021. Thereafter, the Indian Junior Team will be up against the Senior Chile Team on January 20, 2021, January 21, 2021, January 23, 2021 and January 24, 2021.

Here is the players of Indian Junior Women’s Team:

  1. Khushboo
  2. Rashanpreet Kaur
  3. Mahima Choudhary
  4. Priyanka
  5. Suman Devi Thoudam (Captain)
  6. Gagandeep Kaur
  7. Ishika Chaudhary (Vice Captain)
  8. Sushma Kumari
  9. Akshata Dhekale
  10. Baljeet Kaur
  11. Chetna
  12. Mariana Kujur
  13. Ajmina Kujur
  14. Reet
  15. Prabhleen Kaur
  16. Vaishnavi Phalke
  17. Preeti
  18. Jiwan Kishori Toppo
  19. Mumtaz Khan
  20. Rutuja Pisal
  21. Sangita Kumari
  22. Beauty Dungdung
  23. Lalrindiki
  24. Deepika
