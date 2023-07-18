3 from Odisha arrested for fraud of Rs. 43 lakh from Flipkart

Bhubaneswar: Odisha police have arrested three youths for allegedly swindling nearly Rs 43 lakh from Flipkart, a police official said.

The three accused have been identified as Sunil Priyaranjan Pal (25), Ashish Ranjan Pradhan (24) and Byomkesh Giri (31) have been arrested from Boudh in Odisha. They have been absconding since the registration of police cases. After getting intelligence input, the Boudh police were able to arrest them, said Boudh SP Raj Prasad.

The police recovered Rs 4.5 lakh cash and seized one laptop, three mobile phones and two motorcycles from them, he said.

All the three accused are present or former employees of a logistics fire, which was engaged by the Flipkart to deliver goods to the customer. These trio swindled money by delivering the goods by having cash on delivery (COD) transactions, police sources said.

Though they have collected the money from the customer, they have not deposited the same to the company. Following this, cases were registered against the accused at Baunsuni and Kantamal police stations in Boudh district and Kishorenagar police in Angul district, they said.

The accused have been forwarded to the court and Boudh police is conducting further investigation into the case.