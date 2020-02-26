3 found dead ganjam
3 Found Dead Inside A Closed House In Ganjam, Odisha

Ganjam: Bodies of 3 members of a family have been exhumed from a closed house in Ganjam district of Odisha.

The bodies are reportedly of a man, his wife and daughter.

The incident has occurred in Majhisahi of Chatrapur area in Ganjam.

The 3 people are Brundawan Behera, his wife Urmila Behera and their daughter Sunita Behera were found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The SP of Ganjam has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

From the circumstantial evidence mass suicide is being suspected.

Investigations are on as to whether it is a murder or suicide.

Further details are awaited.

 

