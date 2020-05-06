+3 Final Yr Exams To Be Held From July 24, University VCs Of Odisha Meet Higher Education Minister Discuss UGC Guidelines

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Vice Chancellors of 11 Universities in Odisha discussed various UGC guidelines with Arun Sahoo, the Minister of the Higher Education.

In the meeting, several issues such as the delay in conducting examinations, revised guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), etc were discussed.

A few points have been decided in the meeting which was held via video conferencing are as follows:

  1. The final year exams of +3 shall be held from the 24th of July 2020.
  2. The end semester of PG shall be held from 20th of August 2020.
  3. The entrance exams of PG shall be held between September to October.
  4. 30 percent staff shall start working in the universities from tomorrow.
  5. A meeting shall be held with all the VCs every 15 days.

All the Covid-19 guidelines given by the state government shall be adhered to at all times said the Minister.

 

