3 feared dead as goods train runs into passenger waiting hall in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: As many as three people are feared dead after a goods train derailed and ran into a passenger waiting hall and ticket counter at Korei station in Jajpur district of Odisha. Many other passengers also incurred injuries in this accident. The injured people has been rushed into the nearest hospital.

According to reports, a total of 12 bogies have derailed and 3-4 bogies have overturned after running into the waiting hall.

The foot overbridge in the station has been destroyed. Rescue operation is underway.

More details awaited.